Mahindra Racing launches a new campaign that revels in India’s love for racing in all forms. Our racing memories & dreams as Indians are unique & vibrant, they go back way into our childhood and through myriad ways to race – running small toy cars around in the house, to rolling the lone tyre with a stick, paper boats in monsoons to boat races in Kerala. Conceptualized by BBH India and directed by Aakash Bhatia, this film brings alive the racing spirit of Indians in all its vibrancy.

x

Mahindra is the only Indian Automotive company that competes on the global stage of racing. It is proud to represent India. Season 8 of Formula E World Championship kicks off in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on January 28, 2022 on Star Select and Hotstar. Come see Mahindra Racing keep the Indian flag flying high. #IndiaLovesAGoodRace #TeamIndia

From kids sprinting to win at a school’s Sports Day to @MahindraRacing representing India on the global stage of the @FIAFormulaE, racing has been at the heart of India. It’s time to cheer for Team India. Are you ready? #IndiaLovesAGoodRace. pic.twitter.com/ugAiIWUDHF x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2022