Mahindra-TERI Centre of Excellence launches Guidelines on Water Efficient Measures for Residential Townships

Delhi, March 22nd, 2022: The guidebook from Mahindra-TERI Centre of Excellence (CoE), a joint research initiative of Mahindra Lifespaces® and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), highlights the crucial measures that can be adopted by the existing and upcoming residential townships in India to achieve water use optimization and efficiency.

Speaking during the launch of the guidebook at a virtual event, Mr. Sanjay Seth, Senior Director, TERI said, “Issues such as inadequate water supply, depleting groundwater table, growing water demand and its misuse in townships has become an area of concern over the years and has posed a challenge to building professionals and urban local bodies.”

Noting that it is crucial to spread awareness so that residences adopt sustainable practices to replenish and conserve water, Mr Seth added, “These guidelines are the outcome of the research study and water audits conducted by TERI under the Mahindra-TERI collaboration. Besides generating awareness on the aspects of water conservation and sustainable management, it also provides innovative and simple solutions to overcome the water related challenges faced in the townships.”

Mr. Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “At Mahindra Lifespaces, it is our constant endeavor to transform India’s urban landscape in a sustainable manner by innovating and adopting the most relevant practices. As a pioneer of green homes across India, we are committed to a collaborative and research-driven approach towards sustainable lifestyles and practices. In keeping with the World Water Day, we are launching a guidebook, developed with the same research-driven approach, to spread awareness about the best practices for water conservation and its efficient management in residential townships.”

Sustainable water use in habitats is one of the key areas of research of the Mahindra-TERI CoE, which aims to develop science-based solutions for India’s built environment. The guidelines can play a pivotal role in aiding townships to move on the path of becoming net water positive. It recommends measures that are innovative, practical and easy to implement as they have been developed after conducting thorough research and water audits of several townships across India to understand the issues and design solutions accordingly. The guidelines suggest sustainable design options, technologies, operation and maintenance measures that can be adopted for water related systems and infrastructure in the township and incorporate best practices by the user for attaining water efficiency.

The reference guide has developed a three-point approach framework which covers all the actions required in design and retrofits, operation and maintenance and user behavioral changes to develop a multifunctional and resilient water system for a facility. It stresses on three pointers – reducing water usage, harnessing alternative water sources and integrating green infrastructure – to achieve water efficiency in a residential township.

Research at the Mahindra-TERI CoE on sustainable water use in habitats is aligned to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6: ‘sustainable water use’ adopted by the United Nations. It also aligns with Goal 4: ‘increasing water use efficiency by 20%’ identified under the National Water Mission.

The Mahindra-TERI CoE leverages state-of-the art research techniques, tools, and performance measurement solutions to boost the development of green buildings in India. The joint research initiative is working towards developing open-source and science-based solutions for India’s real estate sector.