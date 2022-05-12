Mahzooz hands over 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum to the Mega Raffle Draw Winner

May 12 2022, Dubai, UAE: Saturday 30 April 2022 was not like any other day for Khalid, the Sharjah-based Indian businessman whose Eid weekend took a turn for the better as he won a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L, at the Mahzooz’s 75th Mega Raffle Draw.

Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw and the GCC’s first true dream maker, had awarded AED 1,912,500 in prize money to 1790 winners on that same draw.

The winner of the Nissan Patrol Platinum has been participating in Mahzooz since the beginning of its operation in the UAE. “I have been in the UAE for 26 years and I always had a feeling that one day, I will win something. When my nephew called to tell me that I won the Nissan Patrol, I was very surprised, as I had a feeling that I will win some money but not the car” says Khalid.

“We at Mahzooz have not only crowned 22 millionaires to date but have created a habit of surprising our customers with new prizes on special occasions. This Eid, we wanted to express our appreciation for our customers through an additional prize that could literally take the winner places. And what better than a 2022 Nissan Patrol to fulfil such a promise”, said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Mahzooz’s managing operator upon handing over the vehicle to Khalid.

“The weekend after, and in continuation of the Eid celebrations, we doubled our second prize value, making it AED 2 million” continued Samji.

Mahzooz is the only draw in the UAE that sees over 1,200 winners every week with 3 guaranteed raffle winners who win AED 100,000 each.

For a chance to be the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw for a chance to win AED 10 million. Also, participants will receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed AED 100,000 winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Hosted by Lebanese TV personality, Wissam Braidy, Indian model, presenter, and entrepreneur, Ashwarya Ajit, Emirati presenters Ali Al Khajeh, and Mozah Al Ameri, the weekly draws are live streamed from the Mahzooz studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi every Saturday at 9.00 pm, on www.mahzooz.ae and on @MyMahzooz on Facebook and YouTube.