Mahzooz helps Future Rehabilitation Centre establish a multi-sensory facility for learners of determination

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, May 2023: EWINGS, the managing operator of Mahzooz, UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-out, has sponsored Abu-Dhabi-based Future Rehabilitation Centre’s multi-sensory room, a facility that provides sensory assistance to around 145 children of determination who are part of the centre’s students.

Future Rehabilitation Centre’s multi-sensory room is designed specifically to offer young students with Sensory Processing Disorder (SDP) customized sensory experiences through a variety of equipment. Using this facility will help students of determination benefit from improved coordination and motor development, a heightened awareness of their surroundings, and a better engagement of their senses.

Established in 2000, Future Rehabilitation Centre currently caters to an average of 145 multinational young students of determination and offers them special education and therapy-based programmes to address their needs through Individualized Education Plans.

At the inauguration of the facility, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, stated: “Educational technology has advanced significantly over the last decade. When we were discussing how Mahzooz could support Future Rehabilitation Centre, we realized that the centre could benefit from a cutting-edge sensory room because such specialised facilities are an important aspect of the teaching methodology for students of determination, and we felt that this was one project that Mahzooz could really help with. This is not the first time Mahzooz has supported causes related to students of determination because our draw is all about providing hope and enriching people’s lives, not only through its weekly prizes but also through the support of academic institutions in their noble educational mission”. Mowfaq M.A. Mustafa, Director of the Future Rehabilitation Centre stated, “Many of our students have sensory processing disorders, and the new sensory equipment has helped them. We can now assist these students in overcoming their sensory challenges, thanks to the generous donations of organizations such as Mahzooz”.

Mahzooz means 'lucky' in Arabic and is the UAE's favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week.

