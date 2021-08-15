In today’s world hair extensions is part of day today’s lifestyle giving brands forum to experiment with all hair type and lengths. Japnah Gambhir, the young entrepreneur who successfully runs a couture business, Majestic by Japnah and now has recently launched hair extensions brand, Majestic Hair by Japnah. The brand is a highly consumer friendly brand with vision of serving every and all clientele base. Majestic Hair by Japnah manufactures and produces weft hair, remy hair, colored hair extensions, single/double drawn hair, wigs and patches.

The brand takes pride in producing extensions via 100% healthy and hygienic human hair. The brand curates wigs and extensions as per customers demand, customization is a specialty with superior quality human hair without loosing the natural look present in all custom or ready to sell wigs and extensions. Clients are always of utmost priority and demands are fulfilled with a team of top and qualified professionals. The brand delivers custom made order as per client’s hair color, length and facial structure. A special team of consultants design and articulate towards customers desires.

Why choose Majestic Hair by Japnah?

The brand is much more then your regular hair extensions brand in today’s market. For starters, Majestic Hair by Japnah is the only brand which custom makes as per client’s requirements. Professionals helps and guides each and every client with custom request towards achieving their hair goals with Majestic Hair. The brand creates magic with tangle free extensions, the application of the extensions is hassle free and can be worn in no time without help, the extensions are built to give its customers confidence and stand out at any event, be it brunch, office, or glamours evening parties. The top quality of these extensions are that they naturally blend with one’s hair instantly giving volume, thickness and a smile on the consumer’s face.

Variety of products by the brand:

The brand offers a multiple range of extensions and wigs for customers to choose from. Starting from single hair: hair volumiser, double hair set: clip-in extensions, colorful strands: tape-in extensions, single attached: invisible extensions, wigs and patches, micro tip: I-tip extensions and finally toppers and crown extensions.

The brand has stepped into the market with a boom, already engaging with its customers/ audience on all social media platforms via content creators, bloggers and Bollywood celebrities. The brand will soon launch glam content on their Social media with a strong social message for all! Majestic Hair by Japnah is not defined or limited to the high end class, it’s a brand created for all, having a vision to change the taboo towards hair extensions worn by fancy or at times by unwell, hair extensions are as common as a good outfit, feeling confident is an honor deserved by all with every available mean in the market.