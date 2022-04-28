Make a Promise of Forever with De Beers Forevermark’s Icon Bridal Collection

Bangalore, 28 April, 2022 – Whether a message of love or an enduring promise, nothing says “I do” like De Beers Forevermark’s Bridal collection. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that celebrates new beginnings, the diamond brand presents a range of exquisite diamond jewellery.Inspired by the joy and beauty of the commitment that couples make to one another, De Beers Forevermark offers unique engagement and wedding diamond rings as a symbol of a couple’s shared love for each other, marking auspicious new beginnings with the promise of forever.

“As one of the most auspicious days in the Indian calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is associated with bringing good luck, success and fortune to those starting new ventures and celebrating new milestones in relationships. Diamonds hold meaning and value, marking a special memory in time. We hope that our specially crafted jewellery makes the expression of ‘I do.’ between couples set to mark new beginnings in their relationship, even more meaningful on this propitious day,” said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.

Designed to represent the romance and brilliance of a star in the night sky, while also mirroring the outline of a diamond – two everlasting symbols of forever, the icon has been reimagined in a diamond jewellery line. The collection features delicate settings and motifs enhanced by the beauty of De Beers Forevermark diamonds that captivate like stars at the centre of each design.

Deeply emotional and instantly life-changing, ‘I do.’ is one of the most meaningful and time-honoured expressions of intent. For more than a century De Beers has been helping couples express this profound commitment to each other. Each De Beers Forevermark engagement ring represents the promise of forever that is unique to every relationship.

