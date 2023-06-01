Make an Informed choice this Summer for Water Storage

By Aditi Taluja, Director of Digital Marketing, Sun Stellar

During this time of the year, when water demand tends to increase due to outdoor activities, gardening, and higher consumption rates, having a reliable water storage system in place becomes even more critical. By taking the time to assess your specific needs and understanding the available options, you can ensure that you have an adequate and efficient solution to meet your household’s water requirements.

In fact, with the full might of the summer heat and unexpected temperature rise, it becomes imperative that we choose the right water storage solution. When we talk about the right storage, we of course need to bring to attention the various flaws associated with the popular usage of plastic tanks to store water. And, with that said, perhaps households and businesses should take a look at a sustainable and modern approach to water storage – layered insulated stainless steel water tanks.

This decision plays a crucial role in ensuring a continuous and reliable supply of clean and safe water at all times. To make an informed choice that prioritizes your well-being, it is also essential to gather valuable insights and information about various water storage options. On that note, here is a list of factors you might want to consider when opting for an optimal water storage solution.

1. Water Quality and Health Risks

Water stored in plastic and concrete tanks can be prone to contamination, especially due to the summer heat, potentially leading to various health issues. However, it is important to highlight that plastic tanks, due to their characteristics, may pose a higher risk. Plastic tanks can release harmful chemicals into the water, especially when exposed to sunlight and heat. These chemicals, such as BPA (bisphenol A), have been associated with neurological, dermatological, and other health problems.

Stainless steel water tanks n the other hand, with their non-reactive nature, help maintain water quality and reduce the risk of contamination, safeguarding your family’s health during the summer season. The food-grade stainless steel used in the construction of these water tanks ensures that water is not contaminated even with time.

2. Durability and Longevity

When considering the durability of water storage tanks, stainless steel emerges as the superior option. Stainless steel tanks are highly resistant to corrosion, cracks, and dents, ensuring a long lifespan and minimizing the risk of potential water leaks. On the other hand, plastic tanks, although lighter and more affordable, are prone to wear and tear. This leads to the deterioration of the structure and opens up the storage to external concerns. Investing in a durable stainless steel tank can provide peace of mind knowing that your water remains safe and uncontaminated.

3. Thermal Resistance

In the hot summer months, no one really appreciates scalding hot water for a bath. However, that is exactly what you would get from water stored in plastic tanks, which can’t resist the water temperature, with its single layer of protection. Plastic tanks are also more susceptible to expansion under extreme heat, increasing the risk of leaks.

Stainless steel tanks, which come effectively layered with insulation excel in thermal resistance, maintaining their structural integrity and preventing heat-related issues. By opting for a stainless steel tank, you ensure that your water storage solution remains robust and unaffected by the summer heat and the possible decaying microplastics into the water from the plastic water tanks because of the UV rays of the sun

4. Environmental Impact

Considering the environmental impact of water storage solutions is essential. Stainless steel tanks are a sustainable choice as they are made from recyclable materials and have a longer lifespan compared to plastic tanks. Plastic tanks, contribute to plastic waste and can harm the environment if not properly disposed of. By choosing stainless steel, you contribute to a greener future while maintaining water quality and your family’s well-being.

5. Cost Considerations

While the upfront cost of plastic tanks may be lower than stainless steel tanks, it is important to consider the long-term investment. The potential health risks associated with plastic tanks can lead to higher healthcare expenses in the long run.

Stainless steel tanks require minimal maintenance and have a longer lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Prioritizing your family’s health and well-being by investing in a stainless steel tank is a wise choice that can provide long-term value and peace of mind.

When it comes to summer water storage, prioritizing water quality and your family’s health is of utmost importance. Stainless steel tanks offer significant advantages over plastic tanks in terms of water quality, durability, thermal resistance, and environmental impact. By choosing stainless steel water tanks, you reduce the risk of harmful chemical exposure and safeguard against neurological, dermatological, and other diseases. By switching to stainless steel tanks, you choose a reliable water storage for a refreshing and healthy summer season, while enjoying the summer with confidence.