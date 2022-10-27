Make Ayurveda a People’s Movement to Take it to the World, Says Ayush Minister

New Delhi, 26th October, 2022: “The people of India must understand the importance of the ancient science of Ayurveda that has been passed on to us over generations. This will not only help to create a healthy nation but also enable us to become self-reliant,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Ayush, Government of India, at a programme held recently.

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision and support for Ayurveda has helped it gain prominence on the world stage. It is now time to accelerate the growth in the field of Ayurveda and take it to the next level globally by making it a people’s movement.” He also stated, “It is essentially significant to incorporate Ayurveda into everyone’s day-to-day lives so that it can reach the next generation.”

The Ministry of Ayush has been working towards popularising the use of herbs and medicinal plants across the globe. It recently launched the National Ashwagandha campaign to highlight the herb’s benefits as a health promoter under ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’. The All India Institute of Ayurveda, which is an autonomous institution under the Ministry, is also collaborating with The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to study the effect of Ashwagandha tablets in ‘Long Covid’ patients.

Today, India is being seen as the frontrunner in research and development in the field of traditional medicine and is one of the few nations with an entire ministry dedicated to it. Since 2014, the Ministry of Ayush has been making efforts to promote research in alternative medicine and has also allowed 100% FDI in this area recognising its immense potential as an industry.