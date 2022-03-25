Make the most of Gudi Padwa offers while buying a property

Auspicious days like Gudi Padwa ignite the sparks of ‘buying’ traditions in the family and therefore home-buying will be on the cards for many prospective home seekers. The real estate sector which witnessed a strong revival in the last year will now pin hopes on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa to keep the sales momentum going. The developer community is also doling out festive offers to attract the potential home-buyers. An array of offers like freebies, discounts, flexi-payment schemes will be rolled out to fuel consumers’ home-buying spirit.

Here are a few Gudi Padwa offers from the developers:

Runwal Group

For their project Runwal Bliss at Kanjurmarg East, the developer is offering a special easy payment plan for 3BHK residences with a fixed pre-EMI of Rs.15,999. For Runwal Forests at Kanjurmarg West, they are offering 20-40-40 developer subvention plan for 3BHK where no bank loan is required. For Runwal Pinnacle at Mulund West which features amongst the tallest towers of central suburbs, the group is offering a special flexi payment plan with benefits till Jan 2024. For their 115-acre township Runwal Gardens at Dombivli East that comes with multiple health and lifestyle amenities, the prices are about to rise and also the stamp duty is going to rise, there are special Gudi Padwa offers available on site. T&C apply for all offers. In addition, price rise across projects has been deferred till Gudi Padwa so consumers can book at existing rates till April 1st.

Tridhaatu Realty

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Tridhaatu Realty is offering a Zero Stamp Duty on their project Tridhaatu Morya at Chembur. To ease the financial burden of the buyers, the developer is also offering a bank subvention payment plan of 10:80:10 on its project. A buyer will also get an iPhone 13 on every booking. The offer will be valid till 3rd April 2022.