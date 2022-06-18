Make this Father’s Day fun for your Biker dad with the all new Royal Enfield Classic 350

Backpacking – This type of camping is for the most adventurous. It involves riding to a certain limit and then hiking to your destination with everything you need on your backs, including tents, clothes, food, and cooking gadgets. It’s a rugged way of living for a few days but brushing your teeth with mountain stream water and cooking over the campfire can be a great bonding experience with your father. This can be great to explore new adventures with majestic views on the very new Classic 350.

Exploring memorable city spots with your father– The city where you grew up becomes nostalgic every time you visit your favorite city spots with your father. Life never fails to surprise us with experiences we get in life. So, this Father’s Day surprise your dad with his treasured city spots and cherish the old memories on your favorite – new Classic 350.Make these spots even more special by revisiting those old memories with your dad.

Go on a morning breakfast ride – If you are planning to try something different, go for a refreshing morning ride on the Classic 350 and treat your father with a good scrumptious breakfast at his favorite breakfast spot. Early morning ride in good weather, clean skies and less traffic is surely a perfect way to make new memories. And what better way to end the ride with a perfect meal.