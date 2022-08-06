Make This Friendship Day Special With These Gifts

Friendship is a relationship in which you get to choose and select your family. The best friendships have stories that begin, “I never imagined we’d be friends,” and conclude, “I don’t know what I’d do without.” Friends can instantly brighten your spirits and make you laugh in unlikely circumstances. The day provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who make your life worthwhile. So, picturing life without our buddies seems unthinkable, which is why everyone enjoys Friendship Day. You’re undoubtedly looking for friendship day gift ideas to make this day more special for them, and we can help!

We’ve compiled a list of our top 5 Friendship Day gift ideas to make your friends feel loved and valued all at once!

Protein Bombs – Staying fit and healthy includes not only diets, workouts, yoga, etc but also providing your body with required nutrients. However, due to our busy schedules, it’s not always possible to have a hearty and healthy meal throughout the day. For your always-on-toes friends, here’s something to gift– Phab Protein Bombs & Milkshakes!

Protein is an essential nutrient and clubbing that with a drool-worthy, guilt-free snacking pair is heavenly! Phab Protein Bombs are truffles with protein-rich nuts like Almonds, Cashews and Pistachios, with a pinch of sweetness that makes your tastebuds feel fab! These Bombs are available in three nutty flavours!

And well, shower them with some much-needed dose of love and protein with a refreshingly thick Protein Milkshake. Phab Protein Milkshake contains a boost of 17g of protein, immunity

strengtheners and no added sugars. Available in three lovable flavors- Classic Chocolate,

Strawberries & Cream, and Cold Coffee.

Cheers to ending the day on a sweet yet guilt-free note!

Vegan Cheese Platter – It’s not always easy to find the ideal present. And if your giftee is vegan, things may become a little more tricky as you look for eco-friendly and cruelty-free solutions that your ‘Favourite person’ will like. Give your friend a gift of health with the Katharos’ cheese platter and energy balls. Katharos foods is a healthy plant-based brand offering healthy, 100% natural, sustainable and affordable dairy alternatives with zero preservatives, chemicals, no added sugar or other additives. Their cheese platter has Feta cheese and is loaded with different flavours of cheese dips like pepper, peri peri, jalapenos, cumin and cheese log. The energy balls are Sugar and cholesterol free as they are made with dates, nuts and seeds and available in three flavours: Coconut, Chocolate and peanut. The brand’s goods are available at eCommerce sites like BigBasket and Urban Platter, and a variety of other retail specialty stores around India.

Personalised Coffee Mug – Because who doesn’t enjoy drinking coffee from a personalised mug? Does your friend have a favourite TV show, such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S., or a way of life that he or she swears by? If so, consider giving them a themed mug. This way, anytime they sip a cup of coffee or tea, they will be reminded of you! You can do both xand themed with FNP

Healthy Fruit Basket – Choosing quality over quantity, and permanence over ephemera. The flavour is so delicious that you won’t be able to stop at just one. It’s also healthy. Do you have a friend who enjoys delectable fruits? IG International is one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers. Their fresh produce imports include fruits such as apples, kiwis, citrus, pears, blueberries, avocados, stone fruit, grapes, and many more from around the world. These fruits are available at My IG website and application, Reliance Fresh, Nature’s Basket and Big Basket. Order a healthy fruit basket today for your friend who can’t think of a meal without something sweet after it!

Quality Razors– Care for your friend and give them something that would help them to groom. Zlade Eco3 Unisex Hair Removal Razor for females and Zlade Armour III Readyshaver, Triple Blade Disposable Shaving Razor For Men are best quality razors that would help your friends to groom their bodies. Such gifts bring a smile to your friend’s face.