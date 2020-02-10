Make Valentine’s Special with PAYBACK; Redeem Points to Win Movie Tickets, Vouchers & Hotel Bookings

This month of love, PAYBACK loyalty program, is running numerous offers, for its members. Five lucky couples stand to win Bookmyshow voucher worth Rs 5000 daily till Feb 14th. To qualify, members just need to purchase Instant vouchers worth at least Rs 1,000 via PAYBACK VoucherWorld. What’s more, they also get an assured Bonus Rs. 10 Amazon voucher on the same purchase. Members will additionally get access to exclusive discounts & exciting offers on vouchers from 100+ top brands on PAYBACK Voucherworld.

In addition, PAYBACK’s online travel partners like Cleartrip and Goomo are offering special discounts, which are over & above PAYBACK points redemption for air-tickets and hotel booking.

Remarking on the occasion, Mr. Ramakant Khandelwal, CMO, PAYBACK India said, “PAYBACK program is about adding joy and rewards to the lives of our 100+ million members. We collaborate with all our partners to launch exclusive offers during special occasions such as Valentine’s day. Our members look for the best deals & offers and we do hope they will find it again at PAYBACK”.

PAYBACK VoucherWorld offers instant vouchers of 100+ leading brands, which, can be bought by redeeming points for free. Members get a chance to enjoy discounts up to 25% or BOGO offers on favorite vouchers. PAYBACK members even get access to an impressive collection of top branded products on the Rewards Catalogue that can be bought only via points redemption on the portal and app.

PAYBACK is a unique loyalty program, designed to engage with customers and provide them with an experiential journey while shopping and rewarding them for their purchases, with loyalty points, that can be redeemed later. The varied portfolio across multiple categories such as retail, fuel, banking, payments, entertainment, hospitality and travel covers over 80% of the popular consumer spend areas. PAYBACK program is accepted at over 12,000 Point of Sale available in 100+ cities.

Various offers from PAYBACK Partners and Platforms are as below:

Shop at Voucherworld and earn 30 points for every Rs. 1000 spent along with discounts:

Brand

Offer Type

Offer Details

The Body Shop

10%

Buy INR 500 The Body Shop Gift Voucher & Get 10% additional Off Promo Code Free

The Body Shop

10%

Buy INR 1000 The Body Shop Gift Voucher & Get 10% additional Off Promo Code Free

The Body Shop

10%

Buy INR 2000 The Body Shop Gift Voucher & Get 10% additional Off Promo Code Free

Amazon

10%

Buy INR 500 Amazon Gift Voucher & Get 10% flat Off Tripxoxo Promo Code Free

Amazon

10%

Buy INR 1000 Amazon Gift Voucher & Get 10% flat Off Tripxoxo Promo Code Free

Flipkart

INR 500 Off

Buy INR 500 Flipkart Gift Voucher & Get INR 500 Off Care Fit Promo Code Free

Flipkat

INR 500 Off

Buy INR 1000 Flipkart Gift Voucher & Get INR 500 Off Care Fit Promo Code Free

Bata

INR 50 Off

Buy INR 1000 Bata Gift Voucher & Get INR 50 Off Eat Fit Promo Code Free

Bata

INR 50 Off

Buy INR 2000 Bata Gift Voucher & Get INR 50 Off Eat Fit Promo Code Free

BookMyShow

INR 200 Off

Buy INR 250 BookMyShow Gift Voucher & Get INR 200 Off Ferns N Petals Promo Code Free

BookMyShow

INR 200 Off

Buy INR 500 BookMyShow Gift Voucher & Get INR 200 Off Ferns N Petals Promo Code Free

Cultfit

INR 50 Off

Buy INR 500 Cult Fit Gift Voucher & Get INR 50 Off Eat Fit Promo Code Free

Cultfit

INR 50 Off

Buy INR 1000 Cult Fit Gift Voucher & Get INR 50 Off Eat Fit Promo Code Free

Cleartrip

INR 500 Off

Buy INR 3000 Cleartrip Gift Voucher & Get INR 500 Off The Man Company Promo Code Free

Cleartrip

INR 500 Off

Buy INR 5000 Cleartrip Gift Voucher & Get INR 500 Off The Man Company Promo Code Free

Big Basket

7 Days Cult Fit Membership

Buy INR 250 BigBasket Gift Voucher & Get 7 days Cult Fit Membership Promo Code Free

Chaayos

INR 250 Off

Buy INR 250 Chaayos Gift Voucher & INR 250 off Goomo Promo Code Free