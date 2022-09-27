Make your Fast a Feast with Punjab Grill’s New Navratri Special Thali

The auspicious 9 Navratri days are upon us, bringing the anticipation of festivities, fervour and food. For those worried about variety in vegetarian cuisine, fret not for Punjab Grill has a flavoursome surprise in store. Introducing a delectable Navratri Thali for all foodies, the meal beautifully incorporates traditional and authentic flavours to indulge in, leaving guests spoiled for choice and satisfied.

Punjab Grill is a chain of restaurants well-renowned for serving authentic North Indian food fit for a royal. The restaurant uses age-old recipes combined with new-age cooking techniques. An endeavour by Lite Bite Foods, the restaurant chain has been taking its guests on a majestic culinary expedition into the grandeur of the Royal States of undivided Punjab since 2009.

Prepared with love and deliciousness, the Punjab Grill Navratri Thali is a wholesome meal immersed in diverse flavours made with simple ingredients. A refreshing Varat Wali Lassi is the perfect way to begin the meal followed by the Fresh Fruit Chaat with Nagpur Orange Dressing. Moving on to the appetisers, the crunchy Sabudana Aloo Tikki, Tandoori Ananas, soft and succulent Paneer Khoya and Kaju Makhana are thoughtfully created to add different textures to the meal. The scrumptious affair with the main course includes a rich and creamy Til Moongfali Ke Aloo, Khatta Meetha Kadu, Chironji ki Dal, Samak Rice and Rajgira ki Puri. A whirlwind of flavours indeed, the thali also features Doodhi Halwa and Kesari Rasmalai, which is wholesome, hearty and the sweetest way to end the meal.

This special Navratri menu is available from 25th September till 5th October across all Punjab Grill outlets in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow. Indulge your taste buds with the best Navratri menu of the season, only at Punjab Grill!