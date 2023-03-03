Make your Holi festivities extra special with Izzhaar-e-Rang collection

Holi, the fascinating, colorful, and joyous festival of the year fills the heart with happiness and gets the spirits high. Being one of the most awaited festivals of the year, it holds great significance and mythological stories that make it even more special. It is celebrated to welcome the new spring season where everything starts afresh. Finally, after two years of Covid, we can look forward to celebrating Holi with full fervor. From new clothes to the splash of colors to yummy delights, Holi festivities are here, and we are excited! To make it even more special, gift your loved ones Holi hampers that will add that extra vibrancy to their long weekend.

Izzhaar’s holi collection rejoices in the spirit of being colorful and vibrant. Their latest gourmet collection on the occasion of Holi shall fill your hearts and houses with sweet and salty nicknacks. Bestowing your family and friends with unique packaged scrumptious snacks shall fill their lives with colors. Each taste melts in your mouth so well that you desire to eat more, contending your mind and soul.

Each product is packed in beautiful and sophisticated jars that serve the purpose of decorating your house with royalty. Diverse flavors are relished through one palette that Izzhaar presents. They have brought tastes from the best of the places that tend to bring nostalgia. The urge to fulfill sudden hunger pangs shall be fulfilled by My Friends hamper including healthy assorted dry fruits; My Mood, a gourmet set that includes amazing tastes wrapped up with crunchy kachoris and fusion chocolates. The celebration became grand. The presence of each member is denoted by mouthwatering savories and sweets. Opulence and grandeur are treasured by gifting these. Lastly Me n You, a small sweet munching hamper satiates midnight hunger miseries.

Izzhaar fills the atmosphere of colors with energy and vigor through its finger-licking tastes and preferences. Nutrition, health, and zing of flavors are never compromised. Holi becomes altogether wonderful and unforgettable for everyone.

Available at:

Gurugram – 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana-122016

Mumbai – 187, First Floor, Zainab Villa, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-400050