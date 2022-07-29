Makemyhouse.com Launches New app-based Chat System to provide Instant Support…

New Delhi, July 2022:Makemyhouse.com is an online architectural and interior designing service platform. The platform was initiated to provide the customer with elegant & unique interior design ideas and a customized architectural experience. The digital platform provides its customers with 10000+ pre-designed templates to style their homes, co-working spaces, commercial buildings, etc in their way.

Makemyhouse.com has completed over 14,000 projects and Makemyhouse.com recently announced remarkable business growth, fueled by its industry expansion in the Middle Eastern countries and ambition for smart service design and delivery. Makemyhouse.com witnessed a 60% growth in active recurring revenue over the last year; including a 36% increase in current customer ARR. MakeMyHouse.com’s future growth strategy is to boost revenues by increasing headcount. In FY 2022-23, the company expects to grow its top line by a CAGR of 8% on a year-on-year basis.

The platform also has recently launched a feature chat for support to their application to provide their customers with a dedicated support person who can chat with them from their devices. This initiative has been taken to bridge the gap in communication between clients and professionals.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Mustafa Johar; CEO and Co-Founder of Makemyhouse.com said “We have noticed that there are nearly about 4.5 million people who would visit our website for customized ideation for a home design and our focus has been to convert a percentage of it to our customers for which we have enhanced our services. We are dedicated to providing our customers 100% satisfaction by providing certain value prepositions and to reach the aim we have taken various initiatives. We understand that through communication any problem could be solved and decided to work on the narrative by taking initiative by improvising the feedback of the client. A whole new support team of highly skilled professionals has been set up who will provide support to customers through the application, chat, call, and mail along with a new R&D team that discovers new techniques and improves designs. Further, an in-house project management system has been developed and named ‘HUMUJ PMS’ which provides seamless and trackable information to the employees for all projects. This had a major effect on employment and had increased to more than 40% from 120 to 170 employees in the last 3 months.”

Under the initiative, Makemyhouse.com is going to start a partner program where local contractors and engineers partner with the startup. For smooth conduction, Makemyhouse.com the startup will soon start to set up new local offices in 60 cities of India at the initial stage of Phase 1, wherein clients can visit the partner center and get all assistance they need. This initiative will be digitalized since the application has been upgraded and customers can now experience a whole app-based chat system where they can easily connect with highly skilled professionals.

The residential sector of the Real Estate Industry is expected to grow significantly. The opportunity for industry professionals including architects, interior designers, and civil contractors, is enormous. The central government aims to build 20 million affordable houses in urban areas across the country by the end of 2022, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This will lead to an increase in demand for commercial and retail office space and have major demand in Real Estate, construction, and designing industries.