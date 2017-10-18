Making Tourism Everybody’s Business

The tourism sector is one of the largest employment generators in India and encourages the inclusive growth of the less-advantaged sections of the society. One of the objectives of the Paryatan Parv is to spread the awareness about tourism as a major engine of economic growth and harness its direct and multiplier effect on employment and poverty eradication in a sustainable manner by the active participation of all segments of the society. The core theme of Paryatan Parv is ‘Tourism for All’ as it is the endeavor to associate every section of the society and all stakeholders both in the organized and unorganized sector for developing and promoting tourism in the Country.

During the Paryatan Parv, sensitization programmes, skill development programmes and training programmes are being organized to inculcate appropriate tourism traits and knowledge amongst the service providers to enable them to act / work as Tourist Facilitators. Young men and women are being trained acts as catalyst/ resource persons in turn for similar effort. To gradually work towards a tourism-sensitive citizenry for college going students including those enrolled with youth associations and organisations. By creating awareness among the local communities about the importance of tourism for them in terms of increase in source of income, improved living standards and overall development of the area, promote local arts, cultural, handicrafts, cuisine etc. to generate livelihoods.

Since the hospitality industry is facing a challenge of supply of trained manpower, the Paryatan Parv offers an opportunity to the people who are directly or indirectly associated with business of tourism to upgrade themselves and be part pf the industry in some way. To ensure that the efforts put up during the Paryatan Parv should not get diluted, the mission of the Ministry of Tourism, therefore, is not only to supply skilled hands as required by the Sector but to also upgrade / certify the skills of the existing service providers to reduce the skill gap. The Ministry of Tourism has put in place a strategy to reduce the skill gap in the Sector, including sanction of institutional infrastructure and launch of short duration training programmes for creating employable skills.

Two flagship schemes of the Ministry of Tourism, Swadesh Darshan and Prasad although focuses on Infrastructure development of the circuits and sites, the salient feature of these schemes is comprehensive development of tourism which includes creating employment opportunities through active participation of local communities in a sustainable and inclusive manner through development of a “Responsible Tourism” initiative.

Day 13 of Paryatan Parv across the country

Highlight of day thirteen was a workshop organised by the Ministry of Tourism with Department of Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare, Travel Trade Associations and State Governments for utilization of services of Ex-Servicemen in Tourism sector.

Ministry of Culture & IGNCA organised an exhibition titled Kurai Onrum Illai, MS : A Life in Music at Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai.

Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Jharkhand in partnership with Sanskriti Museum has organised Tribal Heritage Walk at Hazaribagh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya and Novodaya Vidyalaya have organised various fields trip for their students to celebrate the festive season.

India Tourism Kolkata in association with State Government of Odisha has organized various events like Tourism & Handicraft Exhibition and Food Stalls, Sensitisation Programme for Stakeholders, Cultural Programme, Quiz Competition for students at Chilika Lake (Rambha).

India Tourism, Guwahati in association with the State Government has organised Adventure Tourism Activities like Rafting, Kayaking, Rock Climbing at Hiloihonda, Pobitora, Tourism Workshop for Hoteliers and Tourism Workshop with Tour Operators / Travel Agents Rural Tourism Workshop at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati at Guwahati.

India Tourism Delhi in association with IHM and IITTM has organized various events like Tourism & Handicrafts Exhibition at Red Fort, Yoga Session at Sanjay Park, Sarojini Nagar, Yoga Session at Qutb Minar, Heritage Walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sensitisation Programme for Stakeholders. Atithidevo Bhava Sensitization Programme for shopkeepers, vendors, rickshaw and autorickshaw drivers, etc. at Inderpuri Market New Delhi and Sector 42 Chandigarh.

State Governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Gujarat have organised various programmes like Cultural Evenings, Sensitization programme, Competitions etc.

Other Central Ministries are also participating in Paryatan Parv by organizing various activities. The Railway Ministry has illuminated some of the major railway stations in the country. Under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, some of the major airports in the country have also been illuminated.

The Online contests on MyGov platform for Dekho Apna Desh Photo Contest, Incredible India Quiz, Dekho Apna Desh Blog Contest have elicited tremendous response. Smile India Smile a Photographic Competition is underway on Doordarshan. Winners of the contests will receive attractive prizes.

India Tourism Offices in association with IHMs has organised various activities like Sensitization programmes, Nukkad Natak, Heritage walks, Workshops for local public and stakeholders at locations across the country.