Malabar Gold & Diamonds hosts a solitaire show with Forevermark at their Jayanagar Showroom in Bangaluru

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group will showcase a collection of over 300 diamond solitaires at the Malabar Gold & Diamonds store in Jayanagar, Bangalore. These beautiful solitaire pieces, starting from 0.14 carats onwards, will be on display till 8th December, 2019.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds while Malabar Gold & Diamonds are known for their uncompromised quality, trust and transparency. The solidarity of these two brands have brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond solitaires that come with a unique inscription number by Forevermark assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds.

Talking about the solitaire show, ­­­­­­ Mr. Mansoor Alam, Showroom Head, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Jayanagar, said, “We, at Malabar Gold & Diamonds Jayanagar, are delighted to showcase Forevermark’s unique diamond solitaires at our store. Knowing that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to Forevermark drives us to design the best in diamond jewellery for our customers. Forevermark’s Diamond Grading Card serves as a promise that the diamond you buy and wear, is ethically and responsibly sourced. Our partnership with Forevermark is a testament to our trust and credibility that we maintain with our customers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, said, “Forevermark is proud to showcase its unique collection of diamond solitaires at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the brand’s most valued partners. Forevermark diamonds are among the world’s most beautiful diamonds and at Malabar Gold & Diamonds solitaire showcase, you are sure to find a diamond for your occasion. Each of our diamonds go through a stringent selection and grading process, hence assuring that is has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity.”

Forevermark’s collection of solitaries will be on showcase at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jayanagar call 8061194916 for further details or visit 2nd Block, 9th Main, Jayanagar, Bengaluru to view the collection.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity.