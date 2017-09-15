Malaysian Association of Company Secretaries to adopt the Secretarial Standards issued by ICSI

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved a request of the Malaysian Association of Company Secretaries (MACS) for the adoption of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as the benchmark in the development of Secretarial Standards of MACS.

The Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings were approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India under sub-section 10 of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are in place with effect from 1st July 2015.

It is a matter of prestige that Indian Standards are to be adopted/benchmarked by a foreign sister institution in the course of the formulation of their own similar standards.