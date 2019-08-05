Malhar Melodies Ushers In a Musical Monsoon Hindi and Pix Attached

Music Lovers all over Delhi NCR gathered at Triveni Kala Sangam to be a witness to two very engaging performances by two promising vocal artists on the occasion of Malhar Festival – organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra.

The celebration of monsoon kicked off at New Delhi with a soothing recital by US based vocalist Sh Aditya Sharma. His rendition in Raag Miyan Malhar showered a musical fountain in every audience member’s hearts. Set in vilambit Tilwada, with every taan he rendered, the feeling of a rainy evening grew stronger. He was accompanied very musicially by Sh Chetan Nigam on Harmonium. Sh Kharak Singh did a remarkable job too on Tabla and sometimes grew unanimous with the recital, such was his quality and chemistry on stage with Aditya. This heart touching recital was concluded by a memorable fast paced drut bandish set to Teentaal, drawing resemblance to the rain drops falling on the ground on a grey scaled sunday morning on a monsoon day.

Following Aditya’s performance in a popular Miyan Tansen composed raga, Smt Jui Dhaigude Pande took to the stage and gave the audience a performance to remember for a long time. Her rendition in a very rare jod-raga, Raag Meera Malhar made us all remember how fond and happy everyone feels on a day of monsoon, with just their loved one with them, and the sky showering her love on to the world in happiness of their unison. Set to Vilambit Rupak, the composition had it all in itself. She was perfectly accompanied by noted Tabla exponent Sh Durjay Bhoumik, who made the recital more fascinating with the bols on tabla, capturing the essence of rain drops touching a green grass on a silent mountain top. Jui ji was melodiously accompanied by Sh Sumit Mishra on Harmonium. Amid the showers of applauses by the aundience members, Jui’s performance concluded with

Rag Surmalhar in a fast paced composition set to Addhaa taal.

The artists were later felicitated by the honorable Secretary of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sh Sajal Koser. The audience members were filled with artists and music lovers from all over Delhi and NCR. Headquartered at Chandigarh, Pracheen Kala Kendra regularly organizes Indian Classical Music and Dance concerts at various states of India with the aim of promotion of Indian Classical Music, Dance and Arts, one of which was held yesterday. With the fountain of music celebrating the showers of shravan, we hope the rain gods are pleased enough and cast a shower spell on and around Delhi more.