Mallcom India Limited wins B. P. Poddar Memorial Award 2020-2021 for Environmental Improvement & Awareness presented by Bharat Chamber of Commerce

India, 22 April 2022: Mallcom India Limited, India’s first and one of the largest integrated manufacturers of Head-to-Toe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was recognized for its technical acumen and unparalleled benevolent contribution in India and abroad through sustained production and supply of PPE kits during the pandemic. Mallcom India Limited has been recognized with the prestigious B. P. Poddar Memorial Award 2020-2021, for Environmental Improvement & Awareness. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India felicitated Mr. Ajay Kumar Mall, Managing Director, Mallcom India Limited. The winners at the event are amongst the best in class Indian-owned and managed companies demonstrating leadership across areas in strategy, innovation and committed service for gathering sustainable growth.

Mallcom India Limited, an industrial leader that carries the legacy of over four-decade long business, is recognized for its outstanding contribution to quality services. The criteria taken into account to consider Mallcom India as the winner under the Environmental Improvement & Awareness category included aspects of freedom to innovate and experiment, thorough support of management to the rescue of humankind and supportive work environment for sustainable growth. In order to recognize and further encourage excellence in the fields of Environmental Improvement and promotion of Environmental Awareness, Bharat Chamber of Commerce institutes B. P. Poddar Memorial Award. Instituted in the year 1985, the Award for Environmental Improvement/Awareness is given for outstanding contributions to Institutions/Individuals for effective control of environmental pollution and creation of awareness.

Mallcom India Limited, with a huge industrial experience and expertise geared up to meet the shortage of medical PPE around the world after the outbreak of the pandemic. The company adapted to the needs of the pandemic period – about 100 brave employees fought the deadly virus daily to deliver essential products like PPE and masks to the frontline warriors during the lockdown. With additional investments, the company had quadrupled the facemask production, avoiding the crisis for essential items for our frontline warriors of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), West Bengal.