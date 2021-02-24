Man Industries (India) Limited appoints Mr. Narendra Mairpady as Independent Director

Mumbai: Man Industries (India) Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Narendra Mairpady as an Independent Director for a term of 5 years with effect from 23 February 2021.

Mr. Narendra Mairpady has over four decades of rich and varied experience in banking industry and was also Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank. He is also an Independent Director in reputed firms like Adani Enterprises Limited, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited and others.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Ramesh Chandra Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries India Ltd said, “We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Narendra Mairpady as an Independent Director in our organisation. His vast experience will immensely help the company in planning its growth strategy.”

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is the flagship company of Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970. The Company is a part of the well diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminium Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries has now become one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes, Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems.

It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with the total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by ISO-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions.