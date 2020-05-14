Man Industries (India) Limited donated COVID-19 Testing machine to TATA Memorial Hospital

MAN Industries (India) Limited, one of the leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing company has announced today that the company has donated RT PCR Machine and testing kit imported from USA for COVID-19 Testing to TATA Memorial Hospital. This Machine will be used for COVID-19 Testing exclusively by the Patients of TATA Memorial Hospital free of cost. Company has recently committed Rs. 1.5 Crore to support various initiatives related to Covid-19.

Commenting on this, Dr. R.C. Mnsukhani said, “As a socially responsible corporate, we have always been supporting the community in difficult times and especially when it comes to Tata Memorial Hospital we are extra energized to assist them for the noble cause. Earlier also we had undertaken Renovation of the Paediatric Oncology Department at Tata Memorial Hospital.

On operations front, as on date the unexecuted order book of the company stands at Approximately Rs. 2,000 crores to be executed in the next 8 to 9 months. The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, Dividend and meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment. Meanwhile, the company’s plant at Anjar is now fully operational.