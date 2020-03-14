Man Industries (India) Ltd Announces 20% Interim Dividend

Man Industries (India) Limited, one of the largest Manufacturer and Exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes have announced 20 percent interim dividend to its shareholders.

The Board of Directors of the company at its Meeting held on March 12, 2020, have declared an interim dividend of 20% i.e Rs. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2019-2020.

The Interim Dividend for the financial year 2019-2020 will be paid within the stipulated time to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and/or Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Record Date i.e. 21st March 2020, already announced for the purpose vide the letter Dated 06.03.2020.