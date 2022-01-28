MAN Industries (India) Ltd. awarded Certificate of Appreciation for leading exporter of Kandla Customs for 2021-22

Mumbai, 28th January 2022: Man Industries (India) Limited, one of India’s leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies, has been awarded Certificate of Appreciation for being one of the leading Exporter of Kandla Customs for the year 2021-22 by the Government of India. The recognition is provided to the company for the work undertaken in the field of export despite facing difficulties & challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Dr. R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited, said, “We are very glad for the recognition provided to our work during COVID-19 pandemic and pleased to receive this honour by the Government of India. I am sure that this recognition will continue to inspire our team to put in the best of efforts in the field of exports.”

The Certificate of Appreciation for being one of the leading Exporter was given on the occasion of International Customs Day by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue through Shri T.V. Ravi, Commissioner of Customs, Kandla.

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is the flagship company of Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970. The Company is a part of the well-diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminium Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries has now become one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes, Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems.

It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with a total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to the highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by ISO-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions.