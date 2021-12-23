MAN Industries (India) Ltd. bags new orders worth INR 225 Crores

Hyderabad, 23rd December 2021: Man Industries (India) Limited, one of India’s leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies, has announced today that the company has bagged new orders worth approximately INR 225 crores for the manufacturing of pipes. This assertion has resulted in the new orders tally reaching approximately INR 900 crores in the current quarter.

With this recent announcement, the unexecuted order book now stands at INR 1700 crores to be executed in six to seven months. These new orders showcase a strong mounting of the business environment and the trust that customers have in Man Industries’ state-of-the-art technologies, industry expertise, and execution capabilities.

On the new order announcement, Dr R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited, said, “By seizing the new orders, we ensure to grow larger and contribute to the overall industry and economic growth of the country. The continuous orders have significantly increased our order book in the Indian and international market. With the support of our well-qualified employees and experience in serving the Oil, Gas & Water sector, we aim to deliver the order within the timeline and further strengthen our position in the competitive market space.”

The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and meeting all its financial commitments in the challenging and growing business environment.

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is the flagship company of Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970. The Company is a part of the well diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminium Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries has now become one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes, Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems.

It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with the total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by ISO-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions.