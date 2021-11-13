MAN Industries (India) Ltd. bags new orders worth INR 350 Crores

Man Industries (India) Limited, one of India’s leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies, has announced today that the Company has bagged different orders of INR 350 crores for supply of pipes to the Oil & Gas sector. With this recent announcement, the order book now stands at INR 1350 crores to be executed in six to seven months. These new orders depict a strong mounting business environment and showcases the trust customers have in Man Industries’ state of the art technologies, industry expertise and execution capabilities.

On the new order announcement, Dr R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited, said, “By seizing the new orders we ensure to grow larger and contribute to the overall industry and economic growth. With the support of our well qualified employees and experience in serving the oil & gas sector we shall deliver the order within the timeline and further strengthen our position in the competitive market space.

The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and meeting all its financial commitments in the challenging and growing business environment.