MAN Industries (India) Ltd receives Rs. 250 crores worth of new order for Oil and Gas segment

Mumbai: Man Industries (India) Limited, one of the leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies has announced today that the company has received a new order of approx. Rs. 250 crores for Oil and Gas segment from GAIL and a few others. This order is meant to be executed within five months.

On the new order announcement, Dr. R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited said, “India is focusing on the gas-based economy and the goal of ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid’ has increased the importance of the use of pipelines. Oil and Gas is a growing sector and is equally significant for any economy. By bagging the new order we are ensuring that we are a part of the overall growth of the economy.”

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is the flagship company of Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970. The Company is a part of the well diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminium Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries has now become one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes, Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems.

It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with the total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by ISO-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions