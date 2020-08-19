MAN Industries (India) Ltd receives Rs. 405 crores worth of new export order

Mumbai, August 19, 2020: MAN Industries (India) Limited, one of the leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies has announced today that the company has received a new export order of approx. Rs. 405 crores. With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approx. Rs. 1,800 Crores, out of which 80% is exports. These orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year.

Commenting on this, Dr R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited said, “Despite the ongoing crisis and challenging business environment globally, we are striving to grow our order book and increase the capacity utilization. This order win is testament to our commitment towards creating sustainable value for our shareholders and improve the overall returns for the Company.”

The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment. Meanwhile, the company’s plants are now fully operational.