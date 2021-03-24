MAN Industries (India) Order books surges by Rs 500 Crore

Mumbai, March 24, 2021: Man Industries (India) Limited, one of India’s leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing companies has announced today that the company has received new orders of approx. Rs. 500 crores in both domestic and export markets of Oil and Gas as well as water segments. These orders are meant to be executed in 6 months. With these orders Man Industries order book now stands at approx. 1250 crore. The company has seen a strong growth trajectory with the addition of these orders and has successfully navigated the pandemic which has otherwise badly disrupted other sectors and industries.

On the new order announcement, Dr. R. C. Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited said, “We continue to demonstrate great value and customer confidence which is reflective in the faith that they continue to bestow upon us. By bagging the new orders we are ensuring that we continue to contribute to the overall growth of the economy especially when India is focusing on the expansion of its pipeline network for oil and gas as well as water. These orders reflect the company’s strong leadership position in the pipeline business and showcase the trust customers have in our technological and executional capabilities.”

The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment.

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is the flagship company of Man Group, promoted by the Mansukhani family in 1970. The Company is a part of the well diversified MAN Group, growing under the dynamic leadership of Dr. R. C. Mansukhani. Starting as an Aluminium Extruder in 1988, MAN Industries has now become one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes, Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems. It has state of the art manufacturing facilities with the total combined capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes p.a for LSAW and HSAW Pipes and is dedicated to highest Operating and Quality standards, environment protection and Occupational Health & Safety Standards and is accredited by ISO-9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification. The shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

Man Industries (India) Limited has been a profit-making company since inception and also a consistent dividend paying company. The company holds an excellent track record of promptly meeting its financial obligations in a timely manner in the toughest market conditions.