Man Industries Partly Resumes Operations at Anjar plan

MAN Industries (India) Limited, one of the leading Large Diameter Pipe manufacturing company has announced today that promoters of the company (RCM Group) have Purchased 14.67 lakh shares representing 2.6% of Company’s total shares holding during the Financial year 2019-20.

The company holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, Dividend and meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment.

As on date the unexecuted order book of the company stands at Approximately Rs. 2,000 crores to be executed in the next 8 to 9 months.

Recently, the Company has also committed Rs. 1.5 cr. of contribution for fighting against Covid-19 Pandemic.

Commenting on the robust financial health of the company, Dr. R. C. Mansukhani said “Journey so far has been very fulfilling and satisfying, we are guided by the principle that growing in good time is far easier than surviving in tough times. Because of our conservative approach and financial prudence, we have always emerged stronger after any economic crisis. In regards to buying of shares from Market, he mentioned that he along with his family has always been buyers only and never ever sold a single share of the Company in the market in more than 30 years of the history of the company”.