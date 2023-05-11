Manage Record Lifecycle with Newgen’s Records Management System (RMS) 4.0

May 11, 2023: Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, has launched RMS 4.0, an upgraded version of its Records Management System.

The latest version of the records management system offers enhanced user experience (UX) and improved security.It provides a modern user interface that enables a seamless experience and a customizable dashboard for a unified view of record information. With in-built authentication mechanisms, the system ensures robust security and improved compliance.

Newgen’s RMS manages electronic and physical records. It gives users the flexibility to define and classify records, configure retention policies, and facilitate long-term archival for effective information governance. The system is DOD 5015.02, ISO 15489, and ISO 16175 certified.

“At Newgen, we aim to offer world-class products to our customers. Our recognition as a “Leader” in the Forrester WaveTM: Content Platforms Q1, 2023 report validates this. Also, we keep innovating to help customers stay ahead of their competitors,” said Sanjay Pandey, EngineeringHead, Newgen Software.

“The new version of our RMSboosts employee productivity through rich meta-data based search capabilities, improves user adoption through quicker, safer, and easier information access, and manages document lifecycle effectively,” he added.

Key highlights of this release:

• UI Revamp: Redesigned user interface with interactive elements, enabling users to access information quickly and easily

• UpdatedDashboards: Personalized dashboards provide a customizable and tailored view of records, status, and pending tasks, empowering users and record managers to make informed decisions

• RobustSecurity: Enhanced security measures, including OTP/multi-factor authentication, and CAPTCHA verification

• Enhanced Integration Support: Seamless integration with other applications in the ecosystem, such as SharePoint, Outlook, and MS Office, via ready-made connectors