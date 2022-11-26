ManageEngine Announces Participation in Cairo ICT 2022

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its participation in Cairo ICT 2022 to be held from November 27-30 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. ManageEngine’s presence this year will mark the sixth time the company has taken part at the country’s leading tech event.

“Egypt, today, is going through a massive phase of digitalisation. Across sectors, we are seeing its benefits receive greater recognition than ever before. But with opportunities comes challenges, like difficulties in managing the endpoint surge and tackling the increasing amount of cybersecurity threats caused partly due to remote work,” said Nirmal Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine. “Our participation at Cairo ICT offers a great opportunity for us to hear the problems faced by regional customers and extend them our support to get through their challenges.”

At the event, ManageEngine will be showcasing its entire suite of award-winning products, spanning IT service management, IT security, Active Directory management, IT operations management, endpoint management and IT analytics.

ManageEngine solution experts will be available at stand number 1E2 (Hall 1) to conduct product demonstrations and highlight their capabilities. Interested customers are welcome to visit the stand and interact with company representatives to learn how they can partner with ManageEngine and simplify their IT management.