Management vs. Leadership: Why Two Are Vastly Different

Congratulations, your company has promoted you to a role in management. Whether your team already exists or it’s your responsibility to create one, there are many important distinctions between managing and leading people.

In fact, Kanika Tekrival, CEO of Jet Set Go, among other executives, make a point that there is a big difference between “management” and “leadership.” She goes on to explain: ”Leadership is about risk taking, inspiring people and creating followers who believe in your vision, in your dreams and work with you towards achieving your mission.

“Management is a very dinosauric approach best fit for more traditional businesses and business owners while leadership is the way to drive businesses of the future and build sustainable teams.”

Just as managers have subordinates, leaders have followers and influence the team around them. Leaders really focus on people – they build loyalty and trust by consistently delivering on their promises. They also aim to inspire and engage their team by encouraging them to accomplish long-term goals and looking at the big picture.

Leaders realize that high-functioning teams can accomplish a lot more working together than individuals working alone.

Executives like mining entrepreneur Richard Warke note that teamwork really is the driving force behind a successful operation, regardless of the industry the operation is in.

Warke, who himself is responsible for leading a large team of people, explains: “I can’t emphasize enough that I’m not a one-man show. I make a point of surrounding myself with professionals who can add value based on their expertise and experience. This variety enriches our corporate culture and allows us to make better decisions for our businesses.”

In order for the two to overlap (management and leadership), the individual in charge needs to fulfill both roles to become fully effective. Leadership involves: guidance, direction, innovation, and vision for the future of the business, while management is about the planning, handling, administration, and maintaining of the company.

CEO Joshua Davidson, Founder & CEO of ChopDawg.com, summarizes the difference between the two roles best, saying, “Leading is about setting an example, working alongside, going through the pains of battle, the thrill of victory and the anguish of defeat together. Leaders show, management explains. Both are necessary for success but both are indeed inherently different too.”