Mango strengthens its presence in India by opening a new flagship store in Bangalore

Bengaluru, March 17, 2023: Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, continues to implement its expansion in India with the opening of a new flagship store in Bangalore, specifically, in Indiranagar, one of the most important shopping centers in the city.

The store, which spans 5500 square feet across two floors, is the first Mango store in India to have the Woman, Man, and Kids lines under one roof. In addition, the new point of sale features the Mediterranean-inspired concept known as New Med, already present in some of the group’s flagships around the world. The concept aims at reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand and has sustainability and architectural integration as key elements.

Mango has tripled its presence in the country in the past two years and India has become the country in Asia with the highest number of points of sale with 80 at the end of 2022, up 34 compared to the 46 stores the company had at the end of 2021 and three times more than the 28 it had at the end of 2020.

Mango launched in India its Kids line one year back and its menswear line in January this year with the opening of the first Mango Man store in the country in New Delhi. Now, the Indiranagar flagship store will include the new Mango Man collection which the brand recently launched collaborating with actor Rahul Khanna.

This launch shows Mango’s commitment to bolster its presence in Asia and India, as it celebrated thirty years of international expansion in 2022.

As Daniel López, Mango’s Expansion Director, points out, “India is one of the most important markets in our internationalization strategy, because, according to all forecasts, this country is destined to become the third-largest consumer market in the world within the next few years and we want Mango to have a significant presence in it.”

In 2023, Mango will continue accelerating its expansion in India by opening more than 35 new stores, bringing the total store network to more than 110 points of sale by the end of the year. In addition to this, the company expects to refurbish some stores to adapt them to its Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, already present in the company’s flagship stores around the world.