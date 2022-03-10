Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively by MyGlamm launches First Ever Brand National TVC Starring Ace Couturier Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, March 10 2022 – Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, launches its FIRST EVER national TVC around the message “Backstage to Backstreets”. Featuring ace couturier and leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the campaign showcases how every girl next door is a beauty superstar, flaunting on the runway of her life. Bringing haute couture glamour from the backstage to backstreets, she turns every moment into an iconic occasion.

Over the years, Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm has given a premium experience of makeup and skincare, that has raised questions on general beauty standards and has spread across the movement of positivity and self confidence. While being aspirational, it is easily accessible and affordable for all women. The brand, much like Manish himself, believes in celebrating individuals and embracing authenticity to the fullest.

The campaign highlights the element of Manish Malhotra being the designer of an individual’s dreams. Today, women create their own magic everyday and are showstoppers walking down the makeup aisle! Leading the runway of both fashion and beauty, Manish has inspired the world to believe that elegance and glamour is a way of life and a frame of mind. The film features a flow between an alluring segment of the fashion world behind the stage with dazzling lights and oozing confidence in the colour and charisma of a household. It depicts how fashion and beauty is a part of every little corner and every beating heart stating how fashion and beauty lives at the core of every activity. The film ends with Manish saying ‘Backstage to Backstreets’ encapsulating the messaging and identity of the brand fulfilling his role as the beacon of harmonic conversations, thus representing a manifestation of the core campaign message. The categories of products that Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm offers to consumers cut across makeup and skincare that are aesthetically showcased in the film – highlighting a small yet significant role the products play in the everyday life of women.