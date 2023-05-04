Manjushree Packtek completes acquisition of Jallan Polypack to boost sustainable Paper Container Industry in India

Bangalore, 04th May, 2023: Manjushree Packtek Pvt. Ltd, has announced the acquisition of Jallan Polypack, a well-known name in the sustainable paper cups packaging segment in India. The strategic acquisition is expected to boost Manjushree’s footprint in the paper and delivery packaging solutions ecosystem, backed by cutting-edge research and technology.

The promoters of Manjushree Packtek, have over 4 decades of experience in the packaging industry and were the Founders of South Asia’s largest plastic packaging company, Manjushree Technopack Ltd.

The Indian packaging paper industry is expected to reach $23.6 billion by 2028. The growth in the consumption of paper cups and containers is largely driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions, the growth of the HORECA sectors, especially food delivery companies and cloud kitchens, as well as the demand for packaged goods.

Ankit Kedia, Managing Director of Manjushree Packtek Pvt. Ltd, said, “At Manjushree, we have seen the Indian packaging industry’s evolution in depth. We have constantly focused on innovating and creating solutions that our clients and their customers need. With the world facing the impact of climate change, it is imperative to find and integrate alternatives that are sustainable in every field of operations. This is where paper packaging has assumed importance in the recent years. Jallan Polypack’s immense goodwill gives us a head start for our future plans. To diversify our set of offerings in paper containers across the spectrum of food service and other segments as well”.

The company has commanded a strong brand presence in the sustainable packaging segment, and continue to witness a rise in the demand for paper cups and containers.

With the acquisition, Manjushree Packtek has already moved into its new state of the art facility in Bangalore. The products are produced in a Class 100,000 cleanroom facility for servicing the food industry, with the help of 100% automatic high-speed lines with minimal human intervention. The facility is also equipped with custom printing technologies, using food-grade ink for manufacturing odourless products. The quality lab is setup in line with global standards of testing and qualification.

Manjushree Packtek also plans to set up an R&D centre to work on affordable eco-friendly products including coating solutions such as bio polymers and water solvent solutions along with other new-age designs and shapes for manufacturing of paper cups and containers. The company’s focus on sustainable packaging will keep it ahead of the curve always.