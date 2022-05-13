Mankind Pharma donates 3 Lakhs to Padma Shri Mohammad Sharif Chacha

New Delhi, May 13, 2022: Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India, always believes in serving people, and acknowledging the efforts of those who have supported the society. The company’s ethos is about appreciating the change-makers and real heroes of society. This time the brand has donated Rs. 3 Lakh to Mohammad Sharif, who performed the last rites of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies over three decades.

Mohammad Sharif who is popularly known as Sharif Chacha belongs to the Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Sharif Chacha lost his son 27 years ago and got to know about it a month later. Ever since, Sharif Chacha has taken it on himself to cremate unclaimed bodies. For such humanitarian efforts to serve society, Sharif Chacha has been felicitated as Padma Shri by the President of India. Mankind Pharma salutes his spirit of humanity and thereby facilitates him with a small amount of token money. Being a responsible organization, Mankind Pharma with time-to-time has come forward to support such people. The organization believes in giving back to society through its CSR activities and thereby lending a helping hand to the ones in need.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of Mankind Pharma, said, “In the last two years, not just India but the entire world has gone through a difficult time. People have lost their loved ones, and during those tough times, everyone has realized how unpredictable life can be. As we always believe in the philosophy of acknowledging the efforts of these heroes, I feel Sharif Chacha is a true hero. The initiative taken by him is commendable and for his bravery, we would like to reward him. This is a small initiative by Mankind Pharma to ease down his situation in any way . We are amazed by the sense of responsibility he has shown for society.

Mankind Pharma, India’s homegrown pharmaceutical company which is amongst the top 4 leading pharmaceutical companies, has been instrumental in recognizing the real heroes of our society. The company is known for not just making profit but doing CSR activities by lending a helping hand to the ones in need.