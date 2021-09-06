Mankind pharma encourages the youngest boy aiming to reach everest base camp, gives 10 lakh to support his training

Three year old, Heyansh Kumar from the city Haryana is gearing up to set a record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to scale the base camp to Mount Everest, the highest peak in the World. Saluting this young boy’s enthusiasm and undeterred attitude, Mankind Pharma, the leading pharmaceutical company, known for supporting the ones in need has come forward and provided financial support to Heyansh and his family with a sum of 10 Lakh rupees. These funds will be utilised in further developing his skillsets.

The 18-day expedition will begin on the 8th of this month and Heyansh all of three years old, will aspire to scale the basecamp and aim to become the youngest Indian to reach the spot, and will be arguably the youngest person to complete the difficult trek. The base camp is located 17, 593 feet above sea level.

Narender Singh, professional mountaineer who has created 18 world records over the span of his career, is responsible for the training Heyansh Kumar that has been going on for the past one and a half year. Since Heyansh’s birth, Narender Singh has taken it upon him and was responsible for his overall training schedule, his lifestyle and diet that was required for the trek. Kareli village and Indrahar pass in Himachal Pradesh have been the two main destinations where Heyansh has been getting his formal training and preparing for the most the difficult climb at this young age. Heyansh is already an aspiring mountaineer and has been trekking on difficult terrain since he was just a year old.

Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma said, “It is kids like Heyansh that are an inspiration for the whole society and the upcoming generations. At the age of three he has set a goal for himself and as is taking upon a very tough task of scaling the Mount Everest. We at mankind feel it’s our duty to support the undying spirit and courage of Heyansh and his family and feel if our humble help can ease his situation in any way, we will be privileged and happy with a sense of contentment of giving back to the society.

“This small gesture by Mankind Pharma will help in shaping my son’s future and I am eternally grateful to them for recognizing my son’s and our families efforts. The monetary support received will be entirely used towards the training my son requires and to further sharpen my son’s skills. I’m so proud of my son; he is going to do the unthinkable,” said Heyansh’s father, Manjeet Kumar, on receiving the financial support.

Mankind Pharma, India’s homegrown pharmaceutical company which is amongst the top 4 leading pharmaceutical companies, that has been instrumental in recognizing the real heroes of our society. The company is known for not just making profit but doing CSR activities by lending a helping hand to the ones in need.