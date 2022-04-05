Mankind Pharma forays into the Agri-tech industry with the launch of Mankind Agritech

New Delhi, India, April 2022 – Mankind Pharma, one of the leading Pharmaceutical Companies in India, has announced the launch of Mankind Agritech Pvt Ltd. The company has entered into the ever-growing Indian agri-Input segment to use technological innovations in the field and bring its expertise to Indian farmlands and the Indian agriculture consumers, respectively. The decision behind foraying into this division is to assist Indian farmers by providing new-age technologies and helping farmers for the betterment of the rural sector.

With the launch of Mankind Agritech, the company will be providing crop care solutions to Indian farmers, including weedicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and biologicals. Mankind Agritech will work towards food safety for the country . The company will invest in the new technological tools and aims to deliver the same to the farmers to support them.

Announcing the launch ,Mr Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman, Mankind Pharma said, “We are happy to announce our launch in the Agritech domain with long-term investment plans with an initial 150 to 200 crore Capex infusion in the first two to three years. Mankind Agritech is committed to bring world-class crop protection technology to Indian farmers. Technology is playing a crucial role in ensuring the growth of the agriculture sector in India. Agritech has the potential to scale up the agricultural industry through technological intervention. If the farmers get the right products and tools they would be in a position to make an informed decision of using input and right technology. Mankind Agritech will ensure quality assurance to the farmers.

The new vertical will be headed by Mr Partha Sengupta, a veteran of the Indian agrochemical industry. Mr Partha Sengupta brings in a plethora of experience from the agrochemical industry with over three decades of experience in Sales and Marketing. Mr Sengupta was National Marketing Head and part of the Senior Leadership team at Dhanuka Agritech Limited overseeing Marketing operations in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Mr Sengupta said, “It’s important that the Indian Agriculture ecosystem flourishes with product offerings and services that give our Annadatas the power of choice, without compromising on quality. We are here to offer them uncompromised world-class quality products associated with the latest technology available internationally with a promise to offer value that inspires farmer empowerment. “

With the launch of Mankind Agritech, the company is committed to bringing world-class crop protection technology to Indian farmers under the parent umbrella of Mankind. The new vertical of crop protection will add towards the commitment of the company of “serving life” and ensure formulating, developing, commercializing and delivering value for money crop protection solutions to Indian farmers that would help the country meet the growing demands of quality produce from shrinking acreages of farmlands