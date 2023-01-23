Mankind Pharma invests in Actimed Therapeutics, a UK based clinical stage specialty pharma company

New Delhi, 23rd January 2023: Mankind Pharma Ltd on Monday announced that it has invested in a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, Actimed Therapeutics Ltd, UK. Actimed Therapeutics is focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia, an unmet medical need for cancer patients, and other muscle-wasting disorders.

Mankind’s investment helped Actimed close its second and final tranche of seed financing. Actimed is developing its lead asset S-pindolol for the treatment of cancer cachexia and has successfully completed a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study for the drug which met all pre-defined objectives. This is a key clinical milestone supporting its further clinical development based on which Actimed is now planning Phase 2b/3 studies in cancer cachexia which will be conducted in strategic markets. The investment will support Actimed’s planned clinical development activities including the preparation for the Phase 2b/3 program for S-pindolol benzoate.

Following the investment, Atish Majumdar, President (Sales & Marketing) of Mankind Pharma joins Actimed Therapeutics as a member of its Board of Directors.