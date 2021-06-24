Mankind Pharma partners with BDR Pharma for Distribution of the Anti-COVID-19 drug, Baricitinib in India

Delhi, 24th June 2021: Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India partners with BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd for distributing the Anti-COVID19 drug Baricitinib under the trademark BARIKIND that received restricted emergency use approval, for use in combination with remdesivir. According to the partnership, BDR Pharma will be manufacturing and marketing the product under a royalty-free, limited, and non-exclusive voluntary license from Eli Lilly and Company and Mankind Pharma will be distributing the same.

Baricitinib received restricted emergency use approval, for use in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in hospitalized adults, requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, a division of Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the partnership Mankind Pharma, said, “It is our pleasure to be in this distribution partnership with BDR Pharma for the Anti-COVID19 drug Baricitinib. Together we aim to fight against COVID-19 and meet the medical needs of society.”

BDR Pharmaceuticals, added, “We are pleased to partner with Mankind Pharma for distribution and through this collaboration, we believe Baricitinib will reach every nook and corner of the country effectively which is the need of the hour. Baricitinib was studied to treat COVID 19 affected patients in various clinical trials based on which the Indian Regulator has given us the restricted emergency use approval to manufacture and market the drug in India.”

