Manoj Pahwa to endorse nurture.retail – India’s largest and leading e-commerce platform for agri-input retailers

New Delhi | June 30, 2022: nurture.retail, the B2B e-commerce arm of nurture.farm, announced its association with famous Bollywood actor Manoj Pahwa to promote its app within the agri-retailer community of India. With 90,000+ retailers and over 1,000 products, available across 13 states, nurture.retail is emerging as India’s biggest, most loved and fastest growing online Ag-Input marketplace.

nurture.retail is a platform that allows agriculture input retailers and distributors to buy crop protection products, fertilisers, nutrition and biological products, farming equipment, seeds and cattle feed directly from the manufacturers. All products are delivered to the doorstep of the retailer free of cost.

Speaking on the association, Jyoti Vaddi, Head of Marketing, nurture.farm said, “nurture.retail is digitising the traditional ag-inputs marketplace, bringing to agri-retailers an e-commerce experience loaded with features and benefits essential to running a successful retail business. The main objective of our association with Manoj Pahwa is to drive awareness about the nurture.retail app amongst the retailer community. Manoj Pahwa has been on screen for a very long time, being a part of several big movies & TV shows. His popular comic demeanour renders him a special place in the Indian audience’s mind as a jovial and approachable member of the society. The nurture.retail ads capture this essence of his personality, as a reflection of an agri retailer/dealer who is friendly and welcoming.” “The core message of the ad is delivered through the tagline: nurture.retail ka vada, munafa hoga sabse zyada, i.e., the ad depicts how being a nurture.retail app user makes a retailer profitable. We also have shorter films that focus on specific USPs of the app – the convenience of 48 hour delivery, authentic products at best prices, credit provision for purchases on the app. These ads will run on all digital platforms, mainly YouTube, Facebook & Instagram & on Google’s Display Network,” she added.

The nurture.retail platform was launched in 2021, offering product authenticity and protection from fake and spurious product purchases, ultimately enabling retailers and dealers to pass on the service benefits to farmers who can now buy authentic and high-quality agricultural products at affordable prices.

With nurture.retail, retailers and dealers now have the flexibility to choose from a comprehensive range of products offered by multiple brands in addition to price transparency and competitive pricing. This, in turn, benefits manufacturers, who can now stock more inventory and give retailers and dealers more comprehensive access to a range of different products, including those that are specially formulated. Its ease of use and availability in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati) has led to nurture.retail to emerge as the most loved agri-tech app in India with an average rating of 4.6 on playstore and appstore.