Manorama Infosolutions wins ‘ADMH Maharashtra Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021’ for excellence in IT support

MUMBAI, JULY 2021: Manorama Infosolutions, a true digital healthcare transformation company, has won the prestigious ‘ADMH (Adoption of Digital Marketing in Healthcare) Maharashtra Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021’ under the category Excellence in IT Support.

This award celebrates the trailblazing healthcare providers who have leveraged innovative technology and worked tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted and continuous healthcare services in the state.



Elaborating on the achievement, Ms. Ashvini Danigond, Founder and CEO, Manorama Infosolutions Pvt Ltd (MIPL), said, “It gives us immense pride to be recognised by a prestigious community platform for healthcare professionals like ADMH as we strive for excellence in the digital healthcare sector. For close to two decades, Manorama Infosolutions is a consistent early adopter of a host of industry best practices, sustainability measures while introducing innovative solutions that have been instrumental in revolutionising the healthcare sector. The company’s ability to deliver custom-made healthcare digital IT solutions have helped us to grow at a stronger pace. We have been successful in building long-term relationships with our customers that includes various government, administrative, civic and private entities. We have undertaken mega-projects that includes Country Automation, Smart Cities, Population and Public Health not just at the national but at the international level as well. These have attracted an array of awards and citations from time to time that bears testimony to our pursuit of clinical and operational excellence. Our values guide our actions and operations. We will continue to seek opportunities to make a positive impact. Once again, we remain thankful for this honour as it motivates us to strive for further excellence in the years to come.”



Using the AI-enabled technology of Google, MIPL introduced Speech to Text EMR, which helped clinicians to upgrade their efficiency in using EMR. MIPL collaboratively works with many companies for Integrated Payment Solutions, Remote Patient Monitoring, Self-help kiosks, and many more add-on solutions.

MIPL is also hallmarked with CMMI Level 3, Certin Certified, ISO, TUV, and NASSCOM listings. MIPL is a gold partner with Microsoft and uses most of the powerful services of Microsoft Azure for a better experience in software cloud services, performance and security. The company has built an extensive partner management network to expand its reach in the market.

Manorama Infosolutions has close to two decades of experience in the digital healthcare domain, the company has been instrumental in leveraging company innovations to transform healthcare.