Mantra Labs Partners with MaxedS, a US-Based Go-to-Market Advisory and Sales Acceleration Firm

Bangalore, India : It gives Mantra Labs immense pleasure to announce their strategic partnership with the US-based Go-to-Market advisory and sales acceleration firm MaxedS.

Founded by Puneet Sharma and Larry Danna, seasoned professionals with decades of experience in taking services and products to the market, MaxedS has been a growth accelerant for multiple B2B Tech Startups.

“We are very excited about the opportunity of working together and taking our core value proposition of building intelligent experiences for global enterprises to newer markets,” said Mikhail Mitra, Co-founder, Mantra Labs.