Manyavar associates with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021; signs up as the Official Indian Wear Partner for the tournament

Manyavar, the leading celebration wear brand from the house of Kolkata headquartered Vedant Fashions Limited, announced their association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Proud Official Indian Wear Partner of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games which commenced on 23rd October 2021 with Australia vs South Africa match at Abu Dhabi. As part of the association, Manyavar will have its presence on-ground as well as on the Digital assets of ICC.

Manyavar, which is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence, has a longstanding relation with Cricket. The brand is known for its affiliation with the most exciting and action-packed cricket tournaments.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, ‘Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness and Cricket is the biggest celebration in the country which brings people of every age group together. Therefore, our association with Cricket is a natural extension. We believe that our longstanding partnership with sporting event has resulted in positive recall for our flagship menswear brand – Manyavar and we are confident that the association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in hearts and minds of our consumers.’

According to CRISIL, Vedant Fashions Limited is India’s largest company in the men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear segment in terms of revenue, OPBDIT and profit after tax for the Financial Year 2020. Offering its diverse portfolio for men and women of all age groups, the company caters to men with three distinct brands, Manyavar the flagship brand catering to the aspirational youth in the mid-premium Indian wedding and celebration wear segment, Twamev on the other hand caters to the premium category. Manthan has been positioned as the value brand catering to the demands of mid-market.

Vedant Fashions also offers its range of wedding and celebration wear for women, through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.