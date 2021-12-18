Mapsko Group & CBCA conducted a Sanitization drive at Casabella

Gurugram, 18th December 2021: Amid the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, CasaBella Condominium Association with sincere support from Mapsko Management and Dr (Mrs) Inderjeet Yadav, a Social Activist from Hyatpur have conducted sanitization activity of the whole condominium to limit the spread of infection. The Association also plans to implement measures ranging from limiting the entry of visitors and restricting entry to parks to banning renovation work and walking pets in common areas in case of a surge in Covid cases. This sanitation initiative has been taken up by the President of CasaBella Condominium Association, Commander Satyavir Singh (Retd).

Cdr Satyavir Singh, President of CasaBella Condominium Association, said “After reporting of three Covid-19 positive cases in our condominium, which led to one of the towers being considered for declaring it a containment zone, the Association considered various measures to limit the spreading of Covid-19. We couldn’t afford to take a chance in dealing with this new variant of Covid19. However, we have conducted sanitization of the whole condominium. Further, we have advised the residents to follow Covid-19 protocols strictly and urged the affected people to timely report all cases to the Association so that we take immediate action”.

He also said that the Association is ready to establish an 8-10 bed Covid Care Centre at short notice as every piece of equipment including beds, oxygen Cylinders, oxygen Concentrators, etc are already procured during the second wave.



The Association has also set up a three-stage sanitation process for domestic help and vendors — wash hands with soap at a basin located at the entrance and sanitize their hands twice, once at the entrance and the other before entering the tower.

Mr. Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group, said “It is a great initiative taken by the Casabella Condominium Association(CBCA) to limit the spread of covid 19. We realized that the sanitation drive needs to be conducted as the new omicrons variant is more dangerous than the earlier virus. Henceforth, we have instructed the residents of all the societies to strictly follow the measures and guidelines.”