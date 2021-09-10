Mapsko Group organises Monsoon Fest to showcase Mapsko MountVille

Gurugram: Leading real estate developer Mapsko Group is organising weekends Monsoon Fest at Mapsko Mountville, sector 79, Gurgaon to dispensing last opportunity to homebuyers for buying ready-to-move-in apartments at Mountville with “On the Spot Surprise Offers”. Mapsko Mountville spans across 16.369 acres and is nestled at the foothills of quintessential Aravalis. The project clocked a remarkable sale in the 3BHK, 3.5BHK and 4.5BHK configurations due to an upsurge in competition among the homebuyers to buy apartments in Mountville project in a strategic location. The project has witnessed traction among homebuyers, with an abundance of families choosing it as their address to date. Mapsko Group is planning to launch 4BHK+Lounge+Study+SR of their offering Mapsko Mountville, as part of Phase 2 of the construction and as well contemplating introducing gated floors in the location soon.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has reaffirmed the significance of homes as an address compared to living in the uncertainty and hassle of rented accommodation. A recent survey has highlighted that 62% of respondents consider buying a home at the moment, while 24% of them have already done so. Moreover the backdrop of low interest rates accentuate the prospects of buying a home. Furthermore, the strategic location and attractive pricing starting from 90 lakhs, make Mountville apartments sought-after offerings.

Commenting upon the achievements and future plans, Mr. Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group, said, “We are thrilled to organise the Monsoon Fest this weekend after receiving an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from the homebuyers. This Monsoon Fest is offering more than one can imagine including varied apartment options with surprising deals and offers. If you are interested in expanding your real-estate investments or buying your dream home, then don’t miss the golden chance to explore, enjoy and acquire during this Monsoon Fest. The achievement underscores our commitment to offering luxury with comfort along with a superior customer experience. Seeing homebuyers’ strong interest and curiosity in this project, we decided to bring in “Phase 2″, which we earmarked as “Future Development.”

Located in Sector 79, Gurgaon, Mapsko Mountville is well-connected via Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, NH-8 and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway to Manesar Faridabad and Delhi. The area also possesses robust social infrastructure with schools, banks, hospitals, restaurants in the vicinity and a proposed Metro in the near future. World-class resorts such as Tarudhan Valley Resort, five-star hotels such as Hyatt Regency, ITC Grand Bharat, 4 Golf courses and 5-star resorts and hotels like Karma Lakelands lie in the vicinity. It is about an 18-20 minutes’ drive from Indira Gandhi International Airport. With a total of eight towers in phase – 1 housing comprising 756 Units while Phase – 2 was envisaged for future development. These 3, 3.5, 4.5 BHK luxury apartments exemplify intricate architecture conceptualized by a world-renowned Hafeez Contractor where the structure is raised by Shapoorji Pallonji, and the landscape owes its credit to LSG INC. USA.

The apartments are endowed with state–of–the–art amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, kids’ pool, tennis court, cricket pitch, squash court, multipurpose game room, skating rink, banquet hall and guest rooms, among others. The inspiring business center, conference rooms and dedicated workstations in Club, equipped with projection for video conferencing, cater to the requirements of the Post Covid World. Moreover, the premises has four comfortable deluxe guest rooms for the comfy stay of residents’ guests at very nominal pricing, negating the need to buy an extra room apartment to cater for guests.

The interior and fit-outs are meticulously crafted to ensure optimum space utilization. Residents of each apartment can enjoy amplified natural light to sunbathe, a panoramic view of the azure sky and the gentleness of morning and evening breezes. The exclusive fruit forest and a lush green central area in the vicinity accentuate the scenic beauty of the project. In the current pandemic situation, the uncontaminated air provides a healthy environment to the residents here.