Mapsko Group wins ‘Residential Project of the Year’ award for Mapsko MountVille at Realty Plus Conclave

New Delhi/Gurugram: In another addition to its reputation, Mapsko Group, a real estate giant of Delhi-NCR, won the prestigious ‘Residential Project of the Year’ award for Mapsko MountVille project at the 12th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020 North organised virtually on 27th November in New Delhi. The group competed against some of the major players of the sector and emerged victorious in the best project category. A group of an esteemed jury consisting of professionals and developers selected the winners based on their quality of offerings to consumers.

At the event Mapsko MountVille project was appreciated for its outstanding urban architecture and brilliant design, besides being surrounded by the lush green beauty of Aravalli. It is a highly ambitious project of the company that spreads over an area of 16.5 acre in sector 79 of Gurugram, and has become a center of attraction for buyers. The perfect amalgamation of comfort and natural ambience is working as a key stimulator for the buyers.

Elated by the honour, Rahul Singla, Director- Mapsko Group, said, ” This award is a recognition of our commitment to offer robust quality of homes to this globetrotting generation whose aspirations are increasing by the day. We try hard to understand the need of the buyers while developing projects and put our best to meet the expectations. This honour will encourage my team of prodigies to enhance their efforts to explore new paths as per the emerging challenges in the sector. ”

Mapsko Group won laurels at the event for developing quality homes designed meticulously with the architecture and amenities of global standards. The company was also praised for demonstrating firm commitment towards providing dream homes to the buyers within the time frame. The quality of services creates strong faith for the company among the consumers.

The major role company plays in providing desired space to people of the region was also recognised. As the area is witnessing increased economic activities and attracting millennials, the demand for homes will further rise in coming days and reputed groups like Mapsko would have to offer more customized products to buyers.

Realty Plus Excellence Award is given to builders for their contribution made throughout the year in the realty sector. The theme of this 12th edition of the convocation was ‘Building Resilience’.