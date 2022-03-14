March line up – Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

March 07, 2022: Nestled amidst the shores of Juhu Beach overlooking the Arabian Sea, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach offers the perfect balance of nature and style with modern comfort. The hotel has an exciting line-up this March. Come indulge in a variety of offerings and soak in the breathtaking ocean view, when you visit. The hotel provides an #ALLSAFE experience, with the highest level of hygiene practices and safety precautions.

Themed Sunday brunches at The Square​

Every Sunday, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach hosts unique themed brunches at The Square, its all-day dining restaurant. You may now not only enjoy a variety of cuisines and endless beverages, but you can also swim in the pool! Every weekend, enjoy a one-of-a-kind themed Sunday brunch and bask in the lively environment and captivating ocean view with multi-cuisine meals and live music with your family and friends for an amazing experience.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai JuhuBeach

When: Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

​Wine and Dine at Gadda Da Vida

Nothing beats sipping a chilled glass of sangria while watching the sun set over the horizon. Gadda Da Vida at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach knows exactly how to brighten your day! Enjoy a nice glass of cocktail, delectable finger food, and limitless discussion with friends while taking in the cool and salty ocean view.

Make your way to Gadda Da Vida for a memorable experience.

Venue: Gadda Da Vida at Novotel Mumbai JuhuBeach

Date and Time: Daily, 2.00 pm to 12.00 am

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Chef Penpa’s menu at Sampan

Take a nostalgic trip at Sampan with Chef Penpa’ssignature, mouth-watering delicacies

At Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach’s Sampan, embark on a nostalgic trip with Chef Penpa’s distinctive, delectable delights. The specifically prepared menu by Chef Penpa will undoubtedly set you on a high note. Come in with your friends and family to have the time of your lives while also treating your taste buds!

Venue: Sampan at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Daily: 12.30 pm – 3.00 pm and 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Lunch buffet at The Square

Visit The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach for a lunch buffet that is the ideal alternative for a balanced and delightful mid-day meal. Every day, there are varied cuisine options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The Flying Lunch at The Square is an excellent choice for people seeking for a quick lunch on the run.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai JuhuBeach

Date and Time: Monday – Saturday, 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Dinner Buffet at The Square

The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is a terrific spot to have a relaxed meal after a long day or spend time with family over a dinner. Relax and unwind while feasting on an extravagant buffet with continental, Indian, and Asian cuisine, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that change daily.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai JuhuBeach

When: Every day, 7 pm to 11 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 66934444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com