Marching Sheep Commences #ChooseToChallenge Campaign for Women’s Day 2021

New Delhi: India’s leading HR consulting firm, Marching Sheep has embarked on an awareness journey on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, the theme for which this year is #ChooseToChallenge. The Journey, through a series of live interviews, will showcase how women from different walks of life chose to challenge and excel in their respective fields and will be celebrating their achievements.

The exclusive awareness journey is aimed at exchanging ideas, facilitate a candid conversation around relevant topics and trends, and engage in collective learning. It will also delve into the obstacles and hurdles that women face and overcome in life. The campaign is meant to raise awareness about the various issues that women face in their daily lives ranging from stereotypes at work, Societal biases, women safety and empowerment to women having to prove their leadership and worth.

“We are pleased to conduct this one-of-a-kind awareness journey preceding the International Women’s Day. Celebrating women is not about just one day….it’s about supporting their efforts, achievements, aspirations each day, day after day. Women have consistently played a phenomenal role in our society, but they are not always acknowledged for the same. Women can be both gentle and fierce, and now is an ideal time to support their journey, be allies, be inclusive. That is what true women empowerment would mean – being each other’s strength. Kudos to the strong and courageous women who show fortitude in the face of adversity and fiercely stand up against all odds. It’s time to celebrate their achievements” said Ms. Sonica Aron, Founder & Managing Partner, Marching Sheep.

About Marching Sheep:

Marching Sheep was founded in 2013 by Ms Sonica Aron, an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and a certified coach for psychometric instruments to deliver tangible business values through enhanced people management strategies. From a wholly bootstrapped company based out of Delhi, which started as a single woman army, they have become an established HR advisory firm. In last 8 years, they have encompassed major industry players and innovative startups as their partners and clients.

The high impact ROI based interventions designed and implemented by Marching Sheep are framed on strong values of authenticity, commitment to delivery and integrity. They offer Projects/ intervention-based and Retainership based models, depending on the organizational requirements and project specifications. The professionals working possess high levels of professional ethics and commitment to delivery and integrity. They provide nation-wide services across all industry segments upholding diversity and inclusion as a journey for society at large.